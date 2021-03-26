Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,570 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.47. The company had a trading volume of 139,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $145.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.50 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

