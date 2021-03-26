Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,752 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,752 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $277,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 463,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $250,693,000 after buying an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 787.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 156,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,456,000 after buying an additional 138,470 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.56. 435,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,479,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.41 and its 200-day moving average is $532.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $238.39 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.