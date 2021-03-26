Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,957 shares of company stock worth $3,131,930 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $4.65 on Friday, hitting $90.39. 142,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,946. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $112.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

