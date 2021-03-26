Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $1.93 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.99. The company had a trading volume of 110,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.24. 3M has a twelve month low of $130.61 and a twelve month high of $193.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.