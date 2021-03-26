Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $2.17 Million in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 690,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 118,046 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,464,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,864,000.

URTH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.50. 2,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.29. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $119.36.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.