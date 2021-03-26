Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 972,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,535,000 after purchasing an additional 92,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.00. 776,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,214,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $194.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

