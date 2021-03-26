Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at $916,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. purchased 104,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa purchased 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $408,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

HY traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

