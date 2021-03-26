Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $3.29 Million in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. Adaptive Biotechnologies accounts for 0.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

ADPT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 55,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $377,825.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,360,533 shares of company stock valued at $70,939,976. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.