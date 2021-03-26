Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $3.83 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.65. 139,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,238. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $219.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.24.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

