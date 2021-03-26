Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $5.71 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,000. Eaton comprises approximately 1.6% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.84. 63,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $141.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

