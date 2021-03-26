Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $6.47 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 845,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,466,000 after buying an additional 225,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.18. 1,077,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,491,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

