Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $6.76 Million in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,000. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,588,000 after purchasing an additional 919,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after buying an additional 995,802 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after buying an additional 308,781 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,988 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

