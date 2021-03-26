Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ABB by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ABB by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 732.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 263,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. 152,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $31.75.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.8743 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

