Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. 2,041,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,381,594. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $259.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

