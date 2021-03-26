Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.03. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

