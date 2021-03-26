Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $36.10. 851,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,724,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

