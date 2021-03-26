Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. 1,953,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,808,035. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

