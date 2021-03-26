Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

PGX stock remained flat at $$14.92 during midday trading on Friday. 124,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,255. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

