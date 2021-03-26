Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

PGX stock remained flat at $$14.92 during midday trading on Friday. 124,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,255. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

