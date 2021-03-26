Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $144.46. 115,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 276.55 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

