Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $134.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,357. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $80.17 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

