Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Pentair comprises about 0.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 214.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 652,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,018. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $62.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

