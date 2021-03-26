Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,071 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ambarella as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 in the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.65. 9,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,998. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

