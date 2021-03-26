Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 22,729 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $198.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

