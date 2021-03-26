Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 757 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 757 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $20.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,011.89. The stock had a trading volume of 75,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,064.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,774.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

