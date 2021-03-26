Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAC traded down $22.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.88. 7,383,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,321,951. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

