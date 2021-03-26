Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $58,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.54. 29,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,446. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $176.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $147.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.