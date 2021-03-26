Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. CVS Health accounts for 0.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,193. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.75. 512,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

