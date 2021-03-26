Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.48 and its 200-day moving average is $245.80. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $148.28 and a 1 year high of $271.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $7,946,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.31.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.