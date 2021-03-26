Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,062 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. Illumina accounts for about 0.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.85.

Illumina stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,686. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.43 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

