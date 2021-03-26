Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 356,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $76,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $223.03. The stock had a trading volume of 126,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,425. The company has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

