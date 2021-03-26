Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $77.51. 222,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,167. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

