Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,000. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.59. The company had a trading volume of 584,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,604. The company has a market capitalization of $333.26 billion, a PE ratio of -118.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.10 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.