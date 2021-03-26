Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.6% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after acquiring an additional 336,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,528. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $145.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

