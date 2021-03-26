McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

Shares of MCD opened at $224.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.55. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

