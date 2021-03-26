Mchain One Day Volume Reaches $11.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 133.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $114,729.45 and $11.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mchain has traded 132.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005502 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 58,733,275 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

Buying and Selling Mchain

