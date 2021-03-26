McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.15

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $194.15 and last traded at $194.12, with a volume of 28870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

