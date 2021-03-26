MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 81.3% Lower Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 49.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $16,382.91 and approximately $17.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 81.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

