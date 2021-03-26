MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.27 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 59.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $9,199.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 144.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.64 or 0.00469297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00798274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00078026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

