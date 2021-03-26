Megacoin (MEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $80.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $80.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00332602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,442,672 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

