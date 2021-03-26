Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $2.40 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

