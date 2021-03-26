Membrana (MBN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.94 Million

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Membrana coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Membrana has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. Membrana has a market cap of $2.94 million and $249,239.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.51 or 0.00654638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023711 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 600,577,538 coins and its circulating supply is 364,392,414 coins. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobilian’s vision is to respond to the concerns of the automobile market, particularly concerning autonomous vehicles. Resource and investment in autonomous cars is not an issue for the booming industry, there are already countless reputable automobile brands that are investing massively in this phenomenon. However, there still exist huge gaps in security and technology of autonomous transportation. “

