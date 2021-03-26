Meme (MEME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.39 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can currently be bought for $2,722.66 or 0.05056175 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $76.23 million and approximately $15.39 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.00373289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004832 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00028117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.