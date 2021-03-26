Meridian Network (LOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $244,807.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00074216 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002336 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000053 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

