Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $199,142.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

