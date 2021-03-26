Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.56. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 16,553 shares traded.

MRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $176,692.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,198 shares of company stock worth $338,452. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,861,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after buying an additional 1,475,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,464 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $19,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,556,000 after purchasing an additional 735,806 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

