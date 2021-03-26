Meta (MTA) Reaches Market Cap of $45.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Meta token can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00004787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $45.34 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00060188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00225674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00820839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00050914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026647 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

