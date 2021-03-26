Metadium Reaches Market Cap of $264.24 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $264.24 million and $58.58 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Metadium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00050224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.00661432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00023619 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

