MetaMorph (METM) Trading Down 42.9% Over Last Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $877,070.07 and $6,438.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00644986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00064302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023737 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

