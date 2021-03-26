MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of MFA Financial worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

