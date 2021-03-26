MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 25.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

